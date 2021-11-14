Car crash near Midtown Tunnel leaves one person dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police were on the scene of a car crash this morning that left one person dead and interrupted travel flow for several hours.
At 2:22 a.m., police received a call that there had been a car crash near the Midtown Tunnel.
The tunnel was blocked for several hours as police investigated the scene, and the public was asked to find alternative routes for travel.
At this time, the cause of the crash and the identity of the deceased has not been released.
At 6:33 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation of Hampton Roads tweeted that all of the westbound and eastbound lanes had been cleared.