Car crash in Sussex County leaves one dead

Virginia State Police responded to Rocky Branch Road in Sussex County. The crash occurred at 11:49 p.m.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 19, 2019.

Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead in Sussex County on September 24.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:49 p.m. Authorities responded to Rocky Branch Road, which is west of Little Mill Road in Sussex.

Domingo A. Baca Lacayo, 46, was driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado westbound when he lost control and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle proceeded to overturn several times, and Baca Lacayo was ejected from the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.