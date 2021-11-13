Car crash in York County leaves one dead, two injured

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 19, 2019.
Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and two men seriously injured.
At 5:05 p.m. on November 12, police responded to the scene of the crash, which was on Route 199 and west of Lodge Road overpass in York County.
A female driver, 23-year-old Kaila Montel-Hawkins of Hampton, Virginia, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica with a male passenger when she lost control of the car and ran off the roadway.
She went through the median into the westbound lanes of travel and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu head-on, which had a male driver inside. Both vehicles then hit the guardrail.
Montel-Hawkins was taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital in Williamsburg, where she died from her injuries. Her family has been notified.
Both men suffered from serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Initial investigation showed that alcohol and speed were not factors in the cause.