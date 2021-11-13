Car crash in York County leaves one dead, two injured

At 5:05 p.m. on November 11, police responded to the scene of the crash, which was on Route 199 and west of Lodge Road overpass in York County.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 19, 2019.

Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and two men seriously injured.

At 5:05 p.m. on November 12, police responded to the scene of the crash, which was on Route 199 and west of Lodge Road overpass in York County.

A female driver, 23-year-old Kaila Montel-Hawkins of Hampton, Virginia, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica with a male passenger when she lost control of the car and ran off the roadway.

She went through the median into the westbound lanes of travel and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu head-on, which had a male driver inside. Both vehicles then hit the guardrail.

Montel-Hawkins was taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital in Williamsburg, where she died from her injuries. Her family has been notified.

Both men suffered from serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.