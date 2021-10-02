Two-vehicle crash in Sussex County leaves one dead, two seriously injured

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 8:34 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 460, which is east of Route 602.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from December 2019.

A two-vehicle crash involving a car and a moped in Sussex County on October 1 left one man dead and two others critically injured.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at 8:34 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 460, which is east of Route 602.

The driver of a 2016 Fiat 500, identified as Teresa R. Perkinson, was driving at at an extremely high speed when she struck a 2020 Baodia Moped that was driving in the travel lane.

The driver of the moped, who has been identified as Brandon M. Brown, 30, of Waverly, Virginia, was run off the roadway into a ditch and ejected. He died upon impact.

Perkinson then lost control of her vehicle and ran off the roadway. She struck a curb and a tree before the vehicle overturned and landed on its roof.

Both she and a passenger in her vehicle were seriously hurt and had to be airlifted to the Medical College of Virginia Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.