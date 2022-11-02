Dan Snyder hires Bank of America to sell Washington Commanders

The question on everyone’s mind following the release of the team statement is “why now?” Two weeks ago, at the annual NFL owner’s meeting, Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first owner to publicly break his silence on Snyder, telling reporters that there was support among owners to force Snyder out.



Irsay said there was “merit to remove" Snyder amid several ongoing investigations into workplace harassment allegations . Forcing Snyder to sell the team would have been unprecedented and require 24 votes from the league's 32 owners.



“I think it's something that we have to review, we have to look at all the evidence and we have to be thorough in going forward," Irsay said when asked whether he thinks Snyder is good for the league. "I believe [other owners] will support [removing Snyder] if the report shows and they believe it's the right thing to do."



After Irsay’s comments, legal counsel for Snyder John Brownlee gave an emphatic "no" answer when asked if Snyder has ever considered selling the team and living a private life.



Snyder's ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Brownlee confirmed to WUSA9 that Snyder had not yet spoken to White as part of the investigation. It became a hotter topic following an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.



ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell .



The Commanders have categorically denied all claims made in the ESPN report, releasing detailed responses to 12 questions from ESPN's article.



“It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful" a team spokesperson said in response to questions about the veracity of ESPN's reporting.



Snyder has owned the team since 1999. He and the organization are currently the subject of ongoing investigations by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, as well as the White report. Last month, league executive Jeff Miller said there was no timeline for the completion of White's investigation. Lisa Banks, who represents more than 40 former team employees, some of whom have spoken to White, voiced disappointment about the owners' plan not to vote on Snyder but expects new findings to change that trajectory.



Snyder voluntarily testified for nearly 11 hours at a deposition before the House Committee on Oversight & Reform on July 28. Due to the closed-door nature of the testimony, what was said has not been released.