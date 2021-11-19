x
Reckless Driving: Driver in Hampton cited for excessive speed of 115 mph, police warn others

This is the latest public post surrounding speeding on Virginia highways and roadways that is aimed to raise awareness and remind drivers to slow down.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 2021.

Virginia State Police shared on Twitter that they recently pulled over a driver in Hampton that was excessively speeding. 

According to a citation they tweeted earlier today, the driver was going 115 mph in a 60 mph highway zone. 

"We need to talk. There's no excuse for #VSP troopers to be recording speeds like this - 115 mph in a 60 mph zone - on our highways. Drivers exceeding the speed limit put their lives & countless others at risk," the tweet said. 

The driver will have to appear in General District Court.

The Virginia State Police began to crack down on reckless drivers more intensely earlier this year.

Data earlier this year released from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles showed that in 2020, deaths from car crashes were on the rise across the Commonwealth, even amidst the decreased travel that happened because of the pandemic.

