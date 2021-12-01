Families of Donovon Lynch, DeShayla Harris host news conference after special grand jury decision

Spokespeople for Lynch's family said they will continue to pursue a federal investigation into the shooting. The FBI in Norfolk said they're aware of the situation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 30, 2021.

The families of Donovon Lynch and DeShayla Harris, who both died during the chaos at the Oceanfront on March 26, came together to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon after the Virginia Commonwealth Attorney's special grand jury made the decision yesterday to not criminally charge the Virginia Beach police officer who fatally shot Lynch.

The grand jury said the police officer acted in "self-defense of himself and others."

HAPPENING NOW: Now that a special grand jury found no probable cause to charge the officer who killed Donovon Lynch, his family and friends are holding a press conference. WATCH LIVE ONLINE at #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/KAQhTusYQr — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) December 1, 2021

Lynch's family expressed that they will continue to pursue a federal investigation into the shooting, and that they want to see the entirety of the body camera and surveillance footage that was provided in the decision hearing yesterday.

According to previous reports, they have already filed a lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach and Officer Solomon Simmons for damages.

A local leader in the Black community, and former Democratic Senate Candidate Gary McCollum, spoke on the outcome of the investigation, expressing that there are questions that are still left unanswered.

Gary McCollum: “We watched with disappointment, we were not surprised.”



“What we saw yesterday was a lot of distractions, talking about everything but what happened with Donovon Lynch that night” - in reference to investigators addressing rumors/assertions at length @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/MkQiYoitlT — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) December 1, 2021

He adds: “The second amendment should apply to everybody. What did Donovon do that was illegal? We saw other officers show constraint in the parking lot, why wasn’t that constraint shown to Donovon” @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/RgKD893Mll — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) December 1, 2021

Lynch's family then began to emotionally speak about the impact of their loss.

Donovon’s father Wayne Lynch says “this has been an enormous burden on myself and my family, we have been traumatized...this has been a nightmare and it continues to get worse...now, we want justice. Not discussing anything else but that. My son was murdered.” @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/o0NVXiM0f7 — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) December 1, 2021

Wayne Lynch: “This case is not over, from day one we have called for a federal investigation. We are disappointed but not surprised. Because he had a legally owned weapon on him he got killed? That’s all he did. Purchase a gun.” @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/HwIrYVTcCK — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) December 1, 2021

"This is not over, it's just begun," Donovon's father said. "Justice for my son."

Lauren Lynch, Donovon’s sister, brought to tears when she steps up to speak.



“The monstrosity of the decision that was made yesterday, I have no words for it, we have been patient, but we should not have to wait any longer.” @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/lfGLZ9BF45 — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) December 1, 2021

After wiping tears from her eyes, Lynch's sister began to speak through a choked voice.

"Since March, everything has been tough," she said. "Life does not stop for you, and I learned that."

The mother of DeShayla Harris, who died after being struck by a bullet in a separate incident that same night, also spoke and offered her continued support for the Lynch family.

She reminded the community that the person who killed her daughter has yet to be revealed.

"You don't understand until you are walking in our shoes," Elisheba Harris said. "But to feel like you don't have no one on your side and that your child did nothing wrong is ridiculous... all we want is justice for our children. That's it. Justice. Own up to what you did and it can go away."

In the aftermath of the news conference, reporter Ali Weatherton reached out to a representative from the Federal Bureau of Investigation unit in Norfolk and received the following response about further action that will be taken to investigate the Lynch case:

BREAKING FROM FBI: “

The Norfolk FBI Field Office is aware of the situation regarding the officer-involved shooting of Donovon Lynch and will review all available facts of the incident to determine what federal response is warranted.” #13NewsNow — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) December 1, 2021

"The Norfolk FBI Field Office is aware of the situation regarding the officer-involved shooting of Donovon Lynch and will review all available facts of the incident to determine what federal response is warranted.”