Families of Donovon Lynch, DeShayla Harris host news conference after special grand jury decision

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 30, 2021.
The families of Donovon Lynch and DeShayla Harris, who both died during the chaos at the Oceanfront on March 26, came together to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon after the Virginia Commonwealth Attorney's special grand jury made the decision yesterday to not criminally charge the Virginia Beach police officer who fatally shot Lynch.
The grand jury said the police officer acted in "self-defense of himself and others."
Lynch's family expressed that they will continue to pursue a federal investigation into the shooting, and that they want to see the entirety of the body camera and surveillance footage that was provided in the decision hearing yesterday.
According to previous reports, they have already filed a lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach and Officer Solomon Simmons for damages.
A local leader in the Black community, and former Democratic Senate Candidate Gary McCollum, spoke on the outcome of the investigation, expressing that there are questions that are still left unanswered.
Lynch's family then began to emotionally speak about the impact of their loss.
"This is not over, it's just begun," Donovon's father said. "Justice for my son."
After wiping tears from her eyes, Lynch's sister began to speak through a choked voice.
"Since March, everything has been tough," she said. "Life does not stop for you, and I learned that."
The mother of DeShayla Harris, who died after being struck by a bullet in a separate incident that same night, also spoke and offered her continued support for the Lynch family.
She reminded the community that the person who killed her daughter has yet to be revealed.
"You don't understand until you are walking in our shoes," Elisheba Harris said. "But to feel like you don't have no one on your side and that your child did nothing wrong is ridiculous... all we want is justice for our children. That's it. Justice. Own up to what you did and it can go away."
In the aftermath of the news conference, reporter Ali Weatherton reached out to a representative from the Federal Bureau of Investigation unit in Norfolk and received the following response about further action that will be taken to investigate the Lynch case:
"The Norfolk FBI Field Office is aware of the situation regarding the officer-involved shooting of Donovon Lynch and will review all available facts of the incident to determine what federal response is warranted.”