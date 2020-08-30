FBI, Kentucky AG meet to discuss ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron confirmed his office has received the FBI ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor case and further analysis must take place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has confirmed that his office met with FBI Louisville teams to review a ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

Cameron tweeted Sunday that his office had received the report, saying additional analysis would be necessary.

"We’ve received the FBI ballistics report in the Breonna Taylor investigation," Cameron tweeted. "There is still additional analysis that must take place, & our office does not plan to make an announcement this week. We continue to work diligently to follow the facts and complete the investigation."

Following a meeting with Taylor's family and attorneys earlier this month, Cameron's office said the ballistics report was key evidence in the investigation.

"Without video evidence of the shooting, this report is a critical step in the investigation and provides a clearer picture of what happened the night of March 13," Cameron said on Twitter Monday.

Cameron said his office will continue to investigate the case as the FBI continues its own investigation.

"With this information, the Attorney General’s Office will undertake additional steps to complete the investigation into possible violations of state law, and the FBI will continue the investigation into potential civil rights violations," Cameron said.

Photos shared by Taylor's family attorney Sam Aguiar show multiple bullet holes in Taylor's apartment from the March 13 shooting. In total more than 20 shots were fired inside Taylor's apartment.

Sergeant Jon Mattingly said in a police interview that he fired a total of six rounds. Myles Cosgrove also fired shots from inside the apartment. Brett Hankison blindly fired 10 rounds from outside, through the patio door, according to his termination letter.

