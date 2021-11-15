House fire in Chesapeake displaces one person

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 25, 2020.
The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Deep Creek house fire that happened on Monday.
At 10:57 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Shell Road. When they arrived six minutes later, they found a two-story home with smoke coming from the roof.
Firefighters took hoses into the building to put out the flames.
According to a release, the home suffered significant damage, which resulted in the displacement of one person.
He or she was not home at the time of the fire, and is now being aided by the Red Cross.