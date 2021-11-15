House fire in Chesapeake displaces one person

According to a release, the home suffered significant damage, which resulted in the displacement of one person.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 25, 2020.

The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Deep Creek house fire that happened on Monday.

At 10:57 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Shell Road. When they arrived six minutes later, they found a two-story home with smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters took hoses into the building to put out the flames.

According to a release, the home suffered significant damage, which resulted in the displacement of one person.