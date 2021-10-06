House fire in Suffolk displaces several; no injuries reported

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from April 25, 2018.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue is currently on the scene of a house fire in the 6500 block of Holland Avenue.
According to a release, authorities were notified of the fire at 3:43 p.m. When firefighters arrived eight minutes later, they found heavy fire from the front of the two-story home.
No injuries have been reported, and all people inside were able to evacuate safely.
According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, the structure itself is a total loss, and it isn't known at this time how many people lived in the home.
A home next door was also damaged from the heat of the blaze. Firefighters are still working, and the roadway near the home is closed off until further notice.
At this time, the cause of the fire is not known.