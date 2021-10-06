House fire in Suffolk displaces several; no injuries reported

Firefighters are still working, and the roadway near the home is closed off until further notice.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue is currently on the scene of a house fire in the 6500 block of Holland Avenue.

According to a release, authorities were notified of the fire at 3:43 p.m. When firefighters arrived eight minutes later, they found heavy fire from the front of the two-story home.

No injuries have been reported, and all people inside were able to evacuate safely.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, the structure itself is a total loss, and it isn't known at this time how many people lived in the home.

A home next door was also damaged from the heat of the blaze. Firefighters are still working, and the roadway near the home is closed off until further notice.