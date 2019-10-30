VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Medical Transport LLC provides about 500 ambulance rides each week. It’s a non-emergency ambulance service, owned by Sentara Healthcare, for people too weak or sick to travel in a car.

From 2011 to 2014, Medical Transport drivers took thousands of patients to their appointments who didn’t need to travel in an ambulance, according to the United States Department of Justice.

“We made an honest mistake for which we paid dearly," Medical Transport and Sentara spokesman Dale Gauding said.

Medical Transport staff billed taxpayer-funded programs like Medicare and Medicaid for millions of dollars in reimbursements.

After a federal investigation and years of legal negotiations, the company settled with the government for $9 million in March of 2018. Gauding said Medical Transport ‘misinterpreted’ the rules.

“This was an error, this was a mistake, this was a costly lesson, and now we’re doing business better and in compliance with all of the Medicare regulations," he said.

As part of the settlement, Medical Transport is now being watched closely by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service Office of Inspector General through a 5-year monitoring program called a Corporate Integrity Agreement.

Any new problems and the company could face harsher punishments. That’s where there’s a growing concern.

A whistleblower sent internal company documents to 13News Now, showing the company is conducting an internal investigation into “Physician Certification Statement” forms for its non-emergency repetitive transport patients.

A PCS form is commonly used for a doctor to sign off that a patient must be transported by an ambulance. The form is normally only applicable for a limited amount of time.

Dale Gauding confirmed the company is currently under an active federal investigation by the HHS-OIG.

“There is an investigation of one narrow aspect of our operation and because it is a current investigation it is a confidential matter until the Office of the Inspector General says that it’s not," Gauding said.

The 13News Now Investigative team asked about how the documents instruct employees to not delete any files as part of the investigation. We also asked if the documents imply any additional false claims for ambulance transports.

Medical Transport officials declined to comment on any part of the active investigation. The HHS-OIG also declined comment.