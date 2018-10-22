SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — It is an alarming trend that just seems wrong: a rising number of women in this country are dying during and after childbirth.

Right now, we have self-driving cars and phones that are basically computers in our pockets, and still one of the most seemingly routine things that happens every day is killing women. 13News Now is investigating why women are dying during childbirth and why black women, in particular, are affected more often than white women.

Erica McAfee's bright smile and infectious laugh hide her heartbreak. The Suffolk woman experienced two pregnancy losses within the first two years of marriage. Erica and her husband Brandon kept trying to have a family.

“Throughout that pregnancy, I think I was just more cautious and just in the thought process or the frame in my mind that I just wanted to bring a baby home,” she recalled.

But there was something Erica and many other women didn't think about.

“I never knew that women could go into the hospital and not come out,” she said.

Erica's placenta detached from her uterus. She lost a lot of blood. Erica almost died, but a hysterectomy saved her life. She is using her second chance to educate other women about the concerns.

Pregnancy-related deaths are increasing in the U.S., more than any other country in the developed world. Here in Virginia, black women are dying at a rate nearly two and a half times that of white women.

