Multi-car crash in James City County blocks traffic lanes, public should find alternate route

All lanes are blocked at this time, and Medflight is in route. There is no word on the number of injuries or fatalities at this time.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 19, 2019.

Virginia State Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with entrapments on Interstate 64 eastbound at mile-marker 227 in James City County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will be present to aid with traffic redirection. People are being asked to find alternate routes of travel.