NC driver facing murder charge following 11-year-old's death

Daniel Deweese of Kitty Hawk already had been arrested after authorities said his vehicle hit Julie Hope Randel as she crossed a highway near her middle school.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from February 28, 2020.

Charges against an Outer Banks motorist now include second-degree murder after an 11-year-old girl struck by a vehicle on a North Carolina road last month died.

She died on Wednesday at a Virginia hospital.

District Attorney Andrew Womble says Deweese is now charged with felony death by vehicle as well as second-degree murder.

Deweese was in the Currituck County jail on Sunday.