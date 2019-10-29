CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A huge shipment of drugs headed to North Carolina was seized by police at the United States and Mexico border. The shipment of marijuana was marked for delivery in the Catawba Valley area.

Photos from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office show containers full of drugs, 6,800 pounds of marijuana were seized.

Officials said the seizure of the drugs came after a six-month collaborative investigative effort.

This investigation also resulted in the seizure of 18 kilograms of cocaine and over $200,000 in United States currency, officials said. The seizures of cocaine and United States money occurred in the Hickory and Alexander County areas.

Three people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and trafficking in cocaine: 31-year-old Jose Garcia, 46-year-old Juan Olmos, 36-year-old Michael Proffitt. They are incarcerated in the Catawba County Detention Center.

A fourth person in connection to the case, 50-year old Crispin Fair, has been charged with trafficking in heroin and is incarcerated in Guilford County.

A check of Garica’s immigration status revealed he is reportedly not legally in the United States, officials said. Immigration Customs Enforcement is investigating his status.

