Police investigate car crash in Gloucester County that left driver dead

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 19, 2019.

Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Gloucester County on October 23 that left the driver of a vehicle dead.

Police received the call around 5:35 p.m. that there had been a single vehicle crash on Route 14 eastbound. That's west of Ware Neck Road.

The driver, identified as Lorenzo Williams Jones Jr., 35, of Chester, Virginia, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2009 Cadillac.

During a curve, Jones ran off the roadway into the median. When he went to correct the vehicle, he ended up driving into the guardrail. The car went over the guardrail and hit several trees before overturning and ejecting him.

Jones was transported to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, where he died from his injures.