Craig Voss had slurred speech, according to sources who knew him.

SAN DIEGO — We are learning more about the driver accused of being under the influence of drugs when he crashed into a homeless encampment Monday, killing three people and injuring at least six.

People who know Craig Voss, 71, said he was disabled after suffering a stroke last year.

Voss is in jail facing nine felony counts, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing great bodily injury.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit explained during a Monday afternoon news conference why officers believed Voss was impaired.

“It’s based on a field sobriety test done by a drug recognition expert, or DRE. And, based on that we believe, he is impaired and there's other evidence that will come out in the court case,” Nisleit said.

Voss, a retiree with previous addresses in New York, currently lives with his girlfriend in an apartment on Fern Street in South Park.

News 8 spoke to a neighbor and the daughter of his landlord, who had not heard about the fatal traffic incident.

“I'm honestly in complete shock. He’s a very nice older man. Very, very genuine,” said Misty Herrera, the landlord's daughter.

Herrera said the stroke put Voss in the hospital for a while and left him with a speech impediment.

“Sometimes it's a slurred speech. So, it's really hard to understand him. I believe it's due to certain words that he says. So, I have to ask him multiple times,” said Herrera.

Voss has no criminal history in either San Diego County or New York state, according to online records researched by News 8.

He’s set to be arraigned in court next week.

News 8 emailed a SDPD spokesperson regarding Voss’ medical disability. SDPD Lieutenant Shawn Takeuchi responded:

“Whenever a person is suspected of operating a motor vehicle while impaired (drugs and/or alcohol), a field sobriety test is conducted. The test includes a series of questions including medical questions along with coordination tests and a check of symptoms.