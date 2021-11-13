Suffolk police on the scene of barricade situation, public asked to avoid the area

Police received the call around 12:45 p.m. today that there was a domestic situation involving a gun near Hampton Roads Crossing.

The Suffolk Police Department is on the scene of an active barricade situation around the 2200 block of Humphreys Drive.

Police received the call around 12:45 p.m. today that there was a domestic situation involving a gun near Hampton Roads Crossing.

Officers, a SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiations team are at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, and residents are asked to shelter in place.