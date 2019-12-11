VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Among all Virginia Beach City Public Schools, 28 students were given infractions for vaping in the 2016-2017 school-year.

Just two years later, VBCPS handed out 363 infractions for SY 2018-2019, a sign of the growing popularity of e-cigarettes among teenagers and the influence of youth marketing.

The rise of youth vaping coincides with a national outbreak of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 2,051 people have been injured and 39 people have died across 49 states in 2019.

13News Now will reveal our full investigation into youth vaping and e-cigarette infractions at 11 p.m. on Friday, November 15. This story will be updated to include more details at that time.