School divisions are adopting inconsistent policies against transgender student discrimination. Virginia won't keep track, despite intent of new law

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Every parent wants their child to be treated fairly, but some school systems are adopting very different guidelines against transgender student discrimination, despite state efforts to provide specific protections for all students.

The Virginia Department of Education says it doesn't know which school divisions have adopted its model policies, and it won't keep track.

The new legislation does not require school boards to report local policy actions to the VDOE.

As a result, transgender student protections through school policies are not uniform across the state, and some school division policies are limited when compared to the VDOE recommendations.

LGBT advocates say it's a harmful result to years of efforts to create more inclusive policies across the Commonwealth.