What we know about the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting suspect

The suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility mass shooting is Brandon Scott Hole, according to NBC News.

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility mass shooting is Brandon Scott Hole. The 19-year-old's home was searched by federal agents early Friday morning.

Hole was a former employee at the facility. FedEx spokesperson Bonny Harrison released the information Friday. She said company officials can't speculate on a motive but are working closely with investigators.

Police said he was last employed in 2020.

13 Investigates has learned Hole had a previous encounter with police during a mental health call in 2020. A behavioral unit was called to his home in March of 2020 on reports of a man voicing suicidal ideas. The unit encountered Hole, who had purchased a shotgun within 24 hours of the call.

The behavioral unit immediately detained him and took Hole to the hospital. Police also seized his gun at that time.

An IMPD police report states Brandon Hole was arrested on March 3, 2020, when police were dispatched to a far Eastside house (the same house police and ATF searched this morning following the FedEx shooting). The report says police "seized shotgun from dangerous person." #wthr 2/ — Bob Segall (@BobSegallWTHR) April 16, 2021

A year and a month later, IMPD was called to an active shooter incident just after 11 p.m. Thursday night at the FedEx Ground facility at 8951 Mirabel Rd. That is just south of I-70 near Ameriplex Parkway and across the interstate from the Indianapolis International Airport.

Police said eight people were killed in the mass shooting and five victims with gunshot wounds were transported to several area hospitals for treatment. Two other victims were treated by medics at the scene and released.

Friday morning, federal agents went to Hole's east side home and began removing items.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to 13 Investigates that they had served a search warrant at the house in connection with the shooting that took place Thursday night at the FedEx facility.