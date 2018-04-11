CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities in western Wisconsin have identified the three girl scouts and one of their mothers who were killed Saturday when the driver of a pickup truck veered off the road and struck them.

Lake Hallie Police posted on the department's Facebook page Monday morning, naming the victims as 9-year-old Jayna S. Kelly of Lake Hallie, 10-year-old Autumn A. Helgeson of Lake Hallie, and 10-year-old Halylee J. Hickle and her mother 32-year-old Sara Jo Scheider of the Town of Lafyette.

An additional unnamed 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition.

In another development, the Chippewa County Sheriff now says the 21-year-old driver accused of hitting the four victims was intoxicated as he drove along the rural county highway.

The fourth-graders and a mother were collecting trash in Lake Hallie Saturday morning when they were struck by the truck. The driver sped away, but a sheriff's investigator was able to track dripping vehicle fluids nearly two miles to an address in the city of Chippewa Falls. The two people in the truck were not at the home, but both later surrendered to authorities. Investigators say the 21-year-old driver and his male passenger admitted they had been inhaling chemical vapors before the crash, a practice commonly known as huffing.

The driver is being held on 13 possible charges, including four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He will have a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Monday.

The girls were members of Troop 3055 in nearby Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Falls School District held a press conference Sunday on the hit-and-run crash. Chippewa Falls School District Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the names of the victims will be released Monday. The woman killed was the mother of one of the girls.

Local Girl Scouts troops hosted a candlelight vigil Saturday night at the elementary school the victims attended.

"It’s unbelievable. You just stop and you think this can’t have happened. It didn’t happen in Chippewa Falls. It doesn’t happen here," said Sherry Jasper of the Girl Scouts NW Great Lakes.

Eliopoulos said the schools of the victims will have crisis teams to offer support for students and said Chippewa Falls is a tight-knit community.

"There are a lot of people hurting for our children right now," Eliopoulos said.

The victims were struck Saturday morning while picking up litter in Lake Hallie, which is 90 miles east of Minneapolis and just south of Chippewa Falls.

All the girls were fourth-graders, one attended school at Southview and two at Halmstad Elementary School, according to school officials. Counselors are at both schools Sunday afternoon.

Lake Hallie police Sgt. Daniel Sokup says the pickup crossed a lane and veered into a roadside ditch, striking the victims, including a girl who survived but remained in critical condition as of Saturday night.

Troop 3055's regional council, the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, expressed its condolences on Facebook and said a vigil will be held Sunday evening. The vigil is at 6 p.m. at Halmstad Elementary School.

Police say the crash happened at 11:41 a.m. Saturday on County P near Weber Field in Chippewa County.

The Lake Hallie Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

