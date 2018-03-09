ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The first day of school has been pushed back for one local school.

Westside Elementary School in Isle of Wight County will be closed Tuesday, September 4, due to emergency AC repairs.

During a routine check of all buildings on Monday in preparation for the first day of school, members of the Isle of Wight County Schools' Maintenance Department discovered that the cooling tower for Westside Elementary's air conditioning system had failed sometime late Sunday/early Monday.

Officials are working with their vendor to find a replacement part, if available.

The school will be closed Tuesday, and school officials will have more information about the AC status Tuesday afternoon.

Parents are asked to monitor their device for updated through the Isle of Wight County Connect 5 system, or on the school's website.

