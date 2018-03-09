ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — The first and now second day of school has been pushed back for one local school.

Westside Elementary School in Isle of Wight County was on closed Tuesday, September 4, due to emergency AC repairs, and the school announced it will be closed on Wednesday too.

During a routine check of all buildings on Monday in preparation for the first day of school, members of the Isle of Wight County Schools' Maintenance Department discovered that the cooling tower for Westside Elementary's air conditioning system had failed sometime late Sunday/early Monday.

At Westside Elementary, like many schools, it does not have windows that open. The elevated temperature and humidity in the building, in conjunction with no air circulation, creates an unbearable and unhealthy environment for students and staff.

Officials are working with their vendor to find a replacement part, if available. After removing the motor from one of the cooling towers, it was determined that the motor needed to be completely replaced.

According to the school, the AC part is being shipped from Pennsylvania and will be delivered by noon on Wednesday, with installation finished by 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The school will be in session Thursday, September 6 operating on a regular schedule.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC