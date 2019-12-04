BETHESDA, Md. — The Pentagon's new policy for people who identify as transgender or those who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria takes effect Friday, April 12.

While the Department of Defense says it will mainly impact future recruits, some people currently serving as openly transgender are concerned about a ripple effect.

24-year-old Lt. Aaron Griffin is one of them.

While in the long-term, his life has the potential to be drastically impacted by this one policy, Lt. Griffin spends the day-to-day like any other medical student--hanging out with friends and studying.

“According to my parents, I first said I wanted to be a doctor when I was four years old, and I haven’t really deviated from that side of things since then," said Lt. Griffin.

The Air Force agreed to pay for his schooling, so he packed up and moved from his lifelong home in the Midwest to Maryland to fulfill that childhood dream.

"Before I joined medical school, I was an EMT, and I did a lot of wilderness EMT type stuff….so that was interesting to me in joining the military medical force. But also the military just has a shortage of doctors right now, and I knew that, so it’s a place I just felt drawn to serve," he said.

To passersby, Lt. Aaron Griffin appears to be a typical all-American young man.

That's how he feels and how he wants you to view him, but he didn't always look that way to the outside world.

“There were definitely instances and memories that I have of feeling, huh, something about me is not quite the same as everybody else. … I did a lot of research …and transgender was something I kept coming across and then being like no way, that can’t be me, I don’t want to deal with that… so it was a number of years between kind of figuring out that transgender is something you can be to transgender is what I am," said Aaron.

That realization has complicated his military experience from the get-go.

“The guidelines were anybody that has sought treatment is a no-go…So, I had to kind of decide, which is more important to me right now? Is it going to be transitioning, or is it going to be being in the military?” he said.

He chose the military.

As he was applying, the new Obama-era protections for transgender service members came out, so he felt a sense of relief for a moment.

But two weeks into school, President Trump tweeted "The United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military.”

"It was crushing for a bit there. It was really difficult to kind of accept the idea that this community that I had just found and I had just joined and I was enjoying so much was as soon as I became myself was immediately going to kick me out," said Lt. Griffin.

He didn't get kicked out then, but now, the Pentagon is enacting a policy Friday, April 12 that places new restrictions on transgender service members.

The memo does preface the new rules with the following statement:

"It's DOD policy that no person solely on the basis of his or her gender identity will be...

Denied accession into the Military Services

Involuntarily separated or discharged from the Military Services

Denied reenlistment or continuation of service in the Military Services

Or subjected to adverse action or mistreatment."

However, Lt. Griffin says "it does feel discriminatory" to him.

"Saying that gender identity will not be the sole reason that you’re kicked out or that you’re denied accession or any of those reasons may be true… but it sometimes feels like a zero-strike policy where … because I’m transgender… where I can’t do anything else wrong, because they’ll use that against me," he said.

Lt. Griffin will be grandfathered in, since he's already been undergoing treatment.

But, if he had wanted to join now, he would have had to weight the same choice he did two years ago: serve as the woman he was born as biologically or not serve at all.

“Which I think does a disservice to transgender people. It doesn’t allow us to serve in the full capacity," said Lt. Griffin.

That's why many advocates see the policy as a "ban," even though the Department of Defense firmly denies this, saying it's a rule for a medical condition.

RELATED: 'To call out this particular treatment constitutes a ban' | Advocates rally against new transgender military policy

President Trump tweeted on July 26, 2017 that his reasoning behind the restrictions is the medical cost.

But, the DOD says the purpose was to:

Develop its own standards for personnel

Help the military maintain maximum readiness

And, remove certain medical exceptions

So, with push back from the top down, why would anyone in the transgender community want to stay in the military?

RELATED: 'It's a compromise' | Transgender service member says new memo brings some clarity

“For me, it comes down to the people I serve with every day. These are my brothers and sisters in arms," said Lt. Griffin. "I wouldn’t voluntarily leave the military right now. ...It’s something I feel very called to do, and it’s important to me, so it’s hard to say I guess when you look at an overall policy that doesn’t feel that welcoming, but then the people you work with you feel so close to and are so welcoming. I don’t know how I would leave them behind over this."

So, Aaron plans to continue living his life, proving he is an asset to the military.

“It’s very weird to take a step back and think there are politicians who don’t think I should be allowed to do what I’m doing, which is a very weird thing to think about. But for me, it is life," he said.

And, it's a life that likely looks a lot like anyone else's: grocery shopping, running, laughing...

“I think there’s so many things about me that don’t have anything to do with my gender identity… bit of a geek… A person who’s really passionate about emergency medicine…and I hope that’s what people remember about me most," said Aaron.