The North Carolina coast is a beautiful sight to see from the ground, but one N.C. State alum's view from above was really out of this world.

Christian H. Koch, a NASA Astronaut who grew up in Jacksonville, N.C., tweeted a photo of our state's coast from space on Earth Day, no less.

"It took my breath away as it came into focus," Koch wrote. "My first glimpse of coastal North Carolina from space. It's a special thing to see from above the place where you grew up -- the ocean that first inspired my fascination with things that make me feel small & planted the seed to explore."

Koch is part of a crew that launched to the International Space Station in March 2019. She will be on board for 11 months, setting a new record for the longest spaceflight by a woman.

RELATED: The Lyrid meteor shower peaks tonight. Here's how to watch

RELATED: Earth Day arrives as many still doubt climate change is a threat