Four people were injured when a dump truck hit a pedestrian, struck three vehicles, then crashed into a Subway restaurant around 9:40 Monday morning.

The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries ranging from minor to serious. The truck driver was not badly hurt when her truck crashed into the Pioneer Square building. Police said she remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Seattle police report the truck "allegedly suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure" before it struck the pedestrian and careened westbound down James Street. The driver reportedly attempted to steer the truck through traffic, according to police, but it struck three vehicles in the 100 block of James Street before crashing into the Subway shop.

The struck pedestrian, a 33-year-old man, was hospitalized in stable condition. A 25-year-old woman was hit and seriously hurt while driving. A 51-year-old man standing in front of Subway was hospitalized in stable condition. A 44-year-old man inside Subway was also taken to Harborview in stable condition.

Harborview officials said all four patients remain in the emergency room as of Monday evening. The woman will be admitted to the hospital, while the men may be discharged later today, according to hospital staff.

The Seattle Fire Department evacuated the building over concerns of structural damage, but determined the building was sound. Detectives continue to investigate and James Street remains closed for now.

Kyle Lewis was working on a nearby hotel when he saw the incident unfold, "All of the sudden, I saw a dump truck coming about 40 miles an hour, with lost brakes, took out these two cars and hit someone up the street that was crossing the street. And then, he came flying right through here and went straight into the Subway. It happened within, like, 5 seconds."

Lewis said the crash trapped a woman in her van and witnesses rushed to help her while others called police.

"It was crazy. I've never seen anything like that in my life," Lewis said.

Jonathan Bashford was working in his Pioneer Square office when he heard the loud commotion outside and ran out to help.

"It was chaos. There were cars strewn all over. It was not clear immediately which ones had people in them and which ones didn't. Turns out most of them, thankfully, were parked cars."

Bashford stayed with the 25-year-old woman who was hit in her van while driving up James Street. He said firefighters indicated she had a broken leg and seemed to be in shock.

"And then there was a gaping hole where the Subway used to be," Bashford said. "Which was easy to miss, because of all the other chaos. So it was quite a while before I even noticed that there was a dump truck in the Subway."