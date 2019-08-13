GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have all been there. A food craving sets in and there's nothing else you can think about or do until it's satisfied. A Greensboro woman was craving mac and cheese like nobody's business until she won the lottery.

Stephanie Couch, who is a surgical technologist, was feening for some comfort food, specifically mac and cheese. She went to a Greensboro Food Lion to get the ingredients.While there she decided to buy a '20X The Cash' scratch-off ticket.

“It was just a normal shopping trip for me,” Couch said. “I needed some groceries and decided to get my favorite game while I was there.”

Seh bought the ticket Saturday and waited until Monday morning to scratch it. “I saw the ‘7’ and the ‘7’ and was like, ‘Oh my God! I just won $250,000,’” Couch said. “I took my glasses off, rubbed my eyes, and looked at the ticket again just to make sure I wasn’t seeing things.”

Couch claimed her prize Tuesday and plans to use some of the money to remodel the bathrooms in her home, she told lottery officials.

