NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The baby Borean Orangutan born at the Virginia Zoo is a girl!

Zoo staff didn't know the gender of the baby because they gave the baby and her mother time and space to adequately recover and bond. The little orangutan was born on June 22.

On Friday, the Zoo finally revealed the gender of the baby and her name: Sofie!

Sofie is an acronym for 'Saving Orangutans from Extinction' that was coined by her Keepers.

Sofie's mom, Dara, has gained the stamina to roam around the exhibit. According to the zoo, the pair is expected to be in exhibit daily until 11 a.m.

If guests miss the chance to see the pair, they will be all over the zoo's social media accounts.

