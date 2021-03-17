'It's a step in the right direction' | Shamrock Marathon Weekend returning on a smaller scale

After the devastating cancellation of the 2020 Shamrock Marathon Weekend, organizers said they were determined to bring the event back in any fashion.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The above photo is on file from March 17, 2019.

The Shamrock Marathon Weekend is making its return to Virginia Beach, but this year, it'll be on a much smaller scale compared to the past.

"It was a major round hook that knocked us out." That is how co-organizer, Jerry Frostick, described last year's cancellation of the big event.

Frostick and his wife, Amy, have been hosting the event for around 19 years. They said last year their marathon was one of the first major events in Hampton Roads to be canceled due to the first oncoming wave and shock of the coronavirus.

Jerry Frostick said instead of a range of 25,000 to 30,000 people joining for one exciting race this year, it's going to be a smaller number of people and more spread out.

"There are about 5,500 people who stayed in for the 2021 event and about 3,500 are doing it virtually," explained Frostick.

When the organizers say "virtually," they mean you will be running the same type of course and length, but it'll be wherever you want it to be. They've set up a link, so you can see where your running mates are along the route and so family members can see where you are as well.

Frostick said 2020's cancellation cost them a pretty penny and prevented them from donating to local charities.

"It's a huge economic hit," said Frostick. "Hotels, restaurants, they also missed out last year."

He said while a few thousand people don't compare to the almost 30,000 they get every year, he believes they are running in the right direction.

"When you come from nothing, it's a start and I think that's what we're trying to really go with. Instead of what we can't do, let's stay positive," said Frostick with a smile.

He said any donation will help them set up for a much better 2022 race.