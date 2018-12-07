NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Police Department NAILED their #LipSyncChallenge on July 9th, and they passed the challenge on!
The challenge started out as a thing in Texas, but now it's across the U.S. Police officers in cars, lip-syncing to pop songs, posting the videos to social media and issuing a challenge to the next officer.
The men and women in blue in Norfolk performed a one-shot take lip sync to Bruno Mars' 'Uptown Funk.' The Norfolk Police Department was challenged to participate in a country-wide battle by a Texas police station in Corinth.
Take a look at the video that has gone viral with over 33 million views:
Now, the Seattle Police Department, the Hampton Police Department, and now the Virginia Beach Police Department are ready for the challenge.
We can't wait to see what these police departments bring to the table!
According to ABC, the challenge started with Alexander Mena, a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff's Office. On June 19, a video of him singing to "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings went viral. The video has 1.4 million views and over 22K shares.
Other police departments across Texas and the U.S. joined in on the fun using the hashtag: LipSyncBattle.
Let's see who can top Norfolk's incredible performance!