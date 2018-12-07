NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Police Department NAILED their #LipSyncChallenge on July 9th, and they passed the challenge on!

The challenge started out as a thing in Texas, but now it's across the U.S. Police officers in cars, lip-syncing to pop songs, posting the videos to social media and issuing a challenge to the next officer.

The men and women in blue in Norfolk performed a one-shot take lip sync to Bruno Mars' 'Uptown Funk.' The Norfolk Police Department was challenged to participate in a country-wide battle by a Texas police station in Corinth.

Take a look at the video that has gone viral with over 33 million views:

Now, the Seattle Police Department and the Hampton Police department are ready for the challenge.

OK, @NorfolkPD. It's on. We don't want to make an unruly mess of this video, so we will take some time to put it together. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 11, 2018

We see everybody challenging us. 👀 We’re about to drop the most 🔥 lip sync challenge of the summer. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 11, 2018

We can't wait to see what these police departments bring to the table!

According to ABC, the challenge started with Alexander Mena, a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff's Office. On June 19, a video of him singing to "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings went viral. The video has 1.4 million views and over 22K shares.

Other police departments across Texas and the U.S. joined in on the fun using the hashtag: LipSyncBattle.

You asked, we answered. 👮‍♂️🚔🎤🍩

No @sandysdonuts ​were harmed in the making of this film.#WestFargosFinest #WestFargoBestFargo #SandysDonuts #LipsyncChallenge

*we do not own the rights to this music*

You can find the full video here: https://t.co/hxXw75R1Rs pic.twitter.com/jrjV2B4MtX — West Fargo Police (@WestFargoPolice) July 5, 2018

We've answered the call to the #lipsyncchallenge #LipSyncBattle. Who's next? We'll drop a little teaser for you. Catch the full video on youtube: https://t.co/aS20hPVb8y or Facebook: https://t.co/h7KPWTatld pic.twitter.com/9M2XJ62CPR — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) July 3, 2018

After many request, the challenge has been accepted! Hope you enjoy our version of the #lipsyncchallenge #lipsyncbattle We would like to extend the challenge to @PittsfieldPD ! pic.twitter.com/mcfUXJ84Jy — LEE POLICE (@LeeMAPD) July 8, 2018

Let's see who can top Norfolk's incredible performance!

