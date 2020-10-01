WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a 14-year-old Lexington County boy who is missing.

The family of Jackson Corgan says he was last seen at his home on January 8. Lexington County deputies say he left on his own, and that he's tried to leave home before.

A flyer put out by his family says he is endangered.

Jackson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on where he may be should call the Lexington County Sheriff's Department at 803.785.8230.