JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Anyone is invited to join the James City County Police Department for 'Coffee with a Cop' on August 3.

From noon to 2 p.m. police officers will be available at the Williamsburg Marketplace Starbucks to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee. All community members are welcome to attend and enjoy a free cup of regular brewed coffee and a pastry.

'Coffee with a Cop' is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. It breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed one-on-one interactions.

If you are interested in hosting a Coffee With a Cop in your neighborhood or at your business, please contact Sgt. John LeClaire at 757-259-5174.

