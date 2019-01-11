WASHINGTON — Actresses Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener were arrested Friday afternoon in front of the Hart Senate Building for their efforts to protest climate change.

This is the fourth week in a row that Fonda has been arrested for her climate change efforts. Her last three protests have been outside the U.S. Capitol, where it’s a misdemeanor violation for protesters to block the entrance.

This week, instead of being arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol building, Fonda and climate change protesters went into the Hart Senate office building, where they sat on the floor and sang "We Shall Not Be Moved" and "This Land Is Your Land."

Catherine Keener, who starred in Jordan Peele's horror movie Get Out, was arrested with Fonda and Will and Grace star Rosanna Arquette.

Last week, Fonda was arrested with actor Ted Danson. The week before that, she was arrested with Grace and Frankie star Sam Waterston. Her first protest was on the Capitol steps on Oct. 11.

Fonda said that she plans on being arrested in D.C. "every Friday, rain or shine" to bring awareness to climate change.

