JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach Police officer is in stable condition after he was shot at least twice outside the Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach Wednesday night.

The officer and suspected shooter have both been taken to Memorial Hospital. The officer is expected to make a full recovery, according to Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham, who visited the officer and his family in the hospital.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department (JBPD) confirmed the officer's condition and said he is in "good spirits."

JUST IN: Jax Beach officer is “strong and in good shape” according to Jax Beach Mayor Charlie Latham @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Y6TUKlRTO1 — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) August 9, 2018

An officer was driving along Beach Boulevard Wednesday night when he was shot at by the suspect, JBPD said. The officer addressed the suspect who then fled east on foot on Beach Boulevard where he was met by two other officers.

Gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was struck along with one of the two officers outside a Waffle House on 3rd Street and Beach Boulevard. Police say he is a veteran officer.

Police believe the initial shooting may have been random and that the first officer the suspect fired at was in a marked car.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation of this shooting.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Gov. Rick Scott both took to Twitter to express their concern and support for the police officers.

I’m in touch with Jax Beach @JaxBeachPD Chief Dooley and Jax Sheriff Williams @jsosheriff. A Police Officer has been shot. Join me in prayer. Prayers for the officer. Prayers for the family. Prayers for the sisters and brothers of the #ThinBlueLine — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 9, 2018

This is terrible news. Florida stands with our law enforcement heroes. Our prayers are with this Officer, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and the entire Duval County law enforcement family tonight. https://t.co/UG23UTeZ5n — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 9, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said via Twitter they are praying for the officer's recovery.

We are praying for our brothers and sisters at the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. One officer has been shot. If you are inclined to do so, please say a prayer for their officer too. pic.twitter.com/BPbQzOBXoT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 9, 2018

