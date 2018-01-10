NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A JetBlue airplane had to make a medical emergency landing at the Norfolk International Airport on Monday.

According to Steve Sterling, the media contact for the Norfolk Airport Authority, the plane was flying from Newark, New Jersey to the Dominican Republic when a passenger fell ill while in the air, which prompted the emergency landing around 8 a.m. The passenger was taken to a local hospital.

JetBlue assigned the different aircraft to take the remaining passengers to the Dominican Republic, but while the passengers were waiting, two more fell ill. Both were taken to a local hospital too.

The illnesses of the passengers do not appear to be connected, according to Sterling.

No information about how the passengers got sick has been released at this time.

