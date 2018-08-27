WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — A James Madison University Student from Williamsburg is still in the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run on Friday.

Around 11:55 p.m. officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of West Market Street. After investigating, officers determined a vehicle was stopped in the right travel lane facing eastbound loading passengers. While loading passengers, a second vehicle hit the stopped vehicle, and a pedestrian in the process of entering the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the area on foot after the crash. The suspect was driving a black Honda Pilot with Virginia plates reading VKL-2701.

The pedestrian, 19-year-old Jared Antle from Williamsburg, was taken to a local hospital and then flown to the University of Virginia medical center with serious injuries.

According to a GoFundMe page for Jared, he has had two surgeries and doctors are continually running tests to monitor his brain swelling. Over $12,000 of $50,000 has been raised to help pay for Jared's medical bills.

Harrisonburg Police are asking anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact them at (540) 437-2672.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC