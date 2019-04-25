WASHINGTON -- A judge said Thursday that a Silver Spring man, who allegedly planned to killed two Supreme Court justices, browsing firearms websites minutes after trying to find the justices’ home addresses online, should be released.

Federal prosecutors said Coast Guard Lt. Christopher P. Hasson had what amounted to a 'hit list' that involved several high ranking Democrats, two Supreme Court justices, and several journalists.

Hasson’s defense attorney argued Thursday afternoon the Marine Corps veteran should be released pending trial, because the government does not plan to bring any charges linked to domestic terrorism. U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day agreed.

Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, is now held without bond on federal gun and drug charges

U.S. District Court Maryland

Hasson is currently facing federal drug and weapons charges. Those charges are not suitable for continued detention, Day ruled Thursday.

Christopher Hasson has been in custody since February 15 and will remain detained until his defense lays out conditions of his release in a hearing, and they are approved by Judge Day.

Thursday night, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said they plan to appeal any such release.

"The government will oppose any conditions of release," Marcy Murphy, from the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a statement. "...the Government intends to appeal such release to the U.S. District Judge presiding over the case, on the basis of the danger to the community posed by the defendant.

Prosecutors previously called the Silver Spring resident a 'domestic terrorist' and said he intended to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.

Echoing the atrocities carried out by the New Zealand gunman, prosecutors previously said Hasson dreamed “of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth.”

The Coast Guard lieutenant and Marine Corps veteran amassed a $14,000 arsenal in the past year, including nine rifles, six handguns and 1,000 rounds of ammo.

Murphy said Hasson does not have any other court appearances scheduled as of Thursday.

