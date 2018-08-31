RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina judges have ruled a half-dozen state boards and commissions are unconstitutional because the governor lacks sufficient control over their membership.

A three-judge panel issued its ruling Friday after hearing arguments three weeks ago. The ruling marks the latest outcome in a legal power struggle between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-controlled legislature, although the issue dates back to another lawsuit involving the previous governor, Republican Pat McCrory.

The judges voided six state panels - some that regulate child care, hand out clean-water grants and license private investigators - and prevented them from taking actions.

The judges wrote each commission is unlawful because the General Assembly selects a majority of members and the governor can neither easily remove members nor overturn the panel's actions.

