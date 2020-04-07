x
AMERICAN DIARY: July 4 hurts, until I remember my WWII uncle

The U.S. Marine took part in the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II and suffered a concussion.

Associated Press writer Russell Contreras has always had trouble with the July Fourth holiday due to his family's Mexican American past. 

But then he began looking at America's Independence Day through the eyes of his Uncle Ciprian. 

This 1944 photo provided by Russell Contreras shows U.S. Army Pvt. Carlos Contreras, right, of Houston, posing with fellow soldiers in New York before heading to Europe for the invasion of Germany. In an essay, Associated Press writer Russell Contreras says the July Fourth holiday as a Mexican American has always troubled him because of his family's history in the U.S. But his grandfather Carlos and his Uncle Ciprian Contreras' heroics as a U.S. Marine at Iwo Jima in 1945 makes him look at America's Independence Day differently. (Courtesy of Russell Contreras via AP)

The U.S. Marine took part in the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II and suffered a concussion. After he was rescued, he was asked — while wounded — to go back and fight. Ciprian volunteered and was injured again. 

Contreras now wonders: What did Ciprian see in the U.S.? Today, Contreras says his family celebrates the Fourth by sharing Ciprian's story and other heroic tales of people of color. 

In this 1970s photo provided by Russell Contreras, Ciprian Contreras, second from right, with sunglasses in a yellow shirt, a World War II-era U.S. Marine, attends a July Fourth celebration with his family in Houston. In an essay, Associated Press writer Russell Contreras says the July Fourth holiday as a Mexican American has always troubled him because of his family's history in the U.S. But remembering his Uncle Ciprian Contreras' heroics as a U.S. Marine at Iwo Jima in 1945, makes him look at America's Independence Day differently. (Courtesy of Russell Contreras via AP)

