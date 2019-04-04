TYLER, Texas — Verizon has announced a new plan for parents who want rules on their children's phones.

"Just Kids," which was released on Thursday, is a plan that allows parents to manage children's screen time, filter content, track their location and much more.

The plan includes:

5 GB of 4G LTE Data

Unlimited talk and text to 20 contacts

Safety Mode to avoid data overages

Verizon Smart Family ™ Premium with parental controls

Premium with parental controls DVD-quality streaming (480p)

Verizon Up rewards

Data Boost

The new kid-ready plan is able to be mixed and matched with Verizon customers' unlimited plans.

For more information on "Just Kids," click here.