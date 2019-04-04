TYLER, Texas — Verizon has announced a new plan for parents who want rules on their children's phones.
"Just Kids," which was released on Thursday, is a plan that allows parents to manage children's screen time, filter content, track their location and much more.
The plan includes:
- 5 GB of 4G LTE Data
- Unlimited talk and text to 20 contacts
- Safety Mode to avoid data overages
- Verizon Smart Family™ Premium with parental controls
- DVD-quality streaming (480p)
- Verizon Up rewards
- Data Boost
The new kid-ready plan is able to be mixed and matched with Verizon customers' unlimited plans.
For more information on "Just Kids," click here.