CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence's wife is stumping for a North Carolina congressional candidate, in an effort to turn out women for a man who came under fire earlier this year for comments about women.

The Charlotte Observer reports Karen Pence headlined Monday's rally for Mark Harris and kicked off a Women for Harris bus tour.

Telling the crowd "all issues are women's issues," Pence highlighted North Carolina's 9th District as key to maintaining Republicans' House majority.

Harris faces Democrat Dan McCready. Earlier this year, excerpts from Harris' sermons quoted him calling for women to "submit" to their husbands and questioning whether careers were the "healthiest pursuit" for women.

Donald J. Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, will also hit the trail for Harris. The former Fox News host headlines Tuesday's rally.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.