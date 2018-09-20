KITTY HAWK, NC (WVEC) — *Jaws Theme Song*

A 2,300-pound great white shark named Katharine pinged off the coast of North Carolina near Kitty Hawk on Thursday.

Katharine is a sub-adult, between an adult and a juvenile, who was tagged on August 21, 2013, by the research group Ocearch.

Katharine was tagged near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. She was named by Cat Products fans in honor of Katharine Lee Bates, a Cape Cod native, and songwriter. Katharine Lee Bates is best known for her poem and song "America The Beautiful", which has been called "an expression of patriotism at its finest."

Ocearch researchers suspected Katherine (the shark)'s tracker battery had run out, but it is now back up and running. Researchers are curious to see if she travels to a birthing site or a mating site.

In the past 103 days (a little over three months), in total, Katherine has traveled over 35,700 miles.

