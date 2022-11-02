x
Landlords finding ways to evict tenants after getting rental aid, advocates say

The Treasury Department said it has no data to suggest that landlords evicting tenants after getting assistance is a “pervasive issue.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A growing number of landlords are taking federal rental assistance to cover months of back rent but still moving to evict tenants. 

Housing advocates said there are loopholes in the $46.5 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program that lead to tenants struggling to find safe and affordable housing. 

But the Treasury Department, which oversees the program, said it has no data to suggest that landlords evicting tenants after getting assistance is a “pervasive issue” but that it was “completely unacceptable.”

