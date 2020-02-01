BROOKSIDE, Ala. — The dramatic rescue of a woman who was kidnapped in Alabama was captured on a police officer’s body camera.

On Sunday, Brookside police got a call that a woman was bleeding from her head and was screaming, “help, he’s gonna kill me.”

Officers said a man, later identified as Sean Sanders, of Los Angeles, forced the woman into a van and took off.

Police pursued the van for a short time before things came to a stop at a roadblock that had been set up. Sanders is accused of ramming a police vehicle. Police say an officer fire his gun at the van, disabling it as it drove into the front yard of someone’s home.

Sanders crawled into the back of the van with the woman and held her at knifepoint.

Officers tried negotiating with Sanders for more than 35 minutes as the woman could be heard screaming for help. The officers' view of Sanders and the woman was blocked from cover inside the van.

Police say Sanders was demanding officers to kill him.

Fearing for the woman’s safety, tactical officers breached the rear of the van, tased Sanders and pulled the woman to safety.

Sanders was arrested and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sanders has been charged with kidnapping first degree, attempted murder on a police officer, attempted murder of the victim, among several other charges.

He’s being held on a $191,000 bond.

Police did not say if Sanders knew the woman.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter