Labor Day weekend is the final operating weekend of the summer for both Kings Dominion and Soak City Water Park.

Guests can get their final summer rides on, and enjoy select food and games for just $1 at the park from August 31 to September 3. Dollar days items include Victoria's pizza slices, French fries, ice cream sandwiches, gourmet chocolate dipped pretzels and more.

Games offered for only $1 includes:

$1 per Ball at Split Milk

$1 for 5 Rings at Ring Toss

$1 per Frame at Bowlingo

$1 per Shot at Set Shot

$1 per Ball at Bushell Basket

$1 per Shot at Short Shot

$1 per Shot at Free Throw

$1 for 4 Plays at Quarter Toss

On top of the Dollar Days saving, pass holders can get Bring-A-Friend Ticket for $19.99, online during Dollar Days. Kings Dominion will also dazzle guests with fireworks displays on September 1 and 2 just before the park closes.

