NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A curious kitten got stuck between the walls of a Norfolk apartment complex for 5 days.

According to the Norfolk Animal Care Center, residents could hear a kitten meowing between the walls, but they couldn't locate the source. Finally, after several days, the meowing seemed to stay in one place.

So, the sawing and tearing down walls began.

The kitten was safely removed from the wall, and she is currently being housed at the Norfolk Animal Care Center. It's unknown if the kitten has an owner, but for now, she's safe at the center.

The little adventurer will be available for adoption on August 30.

Norfolk Animal Care Center Facebook Page

