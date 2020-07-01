WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Experts say having little cheat days helps you keep your New Year's resolutions on track. That's why Krispy Kreme came up with mini versions of their most popular doughnuts.

They come in three flavors: The Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Glazed. They are also only 90 calories each.

Krispy Kreme

But that's not all. Every Monday between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in January, you can get one free mini doughnut.

