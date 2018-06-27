NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- World Chocolate Day is fast approaching, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts knows how to celebrate.

On July 7, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available for purchase worldwide at participating shops. The special glaze of doughnuts was brought only to Hampton Roads back in October and during the summer eclipse.

The first Krispy Kreme opened in Winston-Salem, NC in 1937. Krispy Kreme’s most famous and best-selling product is the glazed, yeast-raised doughnut known as the “Krispy Kreme Original Glazed.

To find a Krispy Kreme participating in World Chocolate Day, click here.

